NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 111.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 758.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

NRG traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $34.15. 3,215,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

