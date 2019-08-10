NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman Sells 62,712 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 62,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $425,814.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,114.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NG opened at $6.95 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 368,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

