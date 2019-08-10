NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman Sells 62,712 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 62,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $425,814.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,114.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NG opened at $6.95 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.07.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
