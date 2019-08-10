Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth $275,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 202.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth $7,138,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 314,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,185. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $964,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $750,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $3,084,275. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.