Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.