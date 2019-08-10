Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $96,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $468,287.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 875,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,558. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

