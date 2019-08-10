Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,502.3% in the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 367,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 344,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,181,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after purchasing an additional 296,907 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 977.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,135. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

