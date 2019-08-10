Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 775.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,371,281 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

