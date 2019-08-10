Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,331 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 236.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 454,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 488,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 406,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,753,000 after acquiring an additional 144,112 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15,205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. 1,017,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,370. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

