Northcoast Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS)

Northcoast Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,504,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,557,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $2,762,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

