Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

NBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Rowe reduced their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of NBLX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 250,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

