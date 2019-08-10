Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,767 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 53.2% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 174,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 465,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3,322.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 23.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in ONEOK by 1.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 74,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.05. 1,689,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,628. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

