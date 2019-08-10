Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 229 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,051 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.37. 2,093,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,612. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.