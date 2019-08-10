Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,592 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 786,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 117,942 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after buying an additional 767,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 90,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 7,337,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,611,071. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $839,400 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.