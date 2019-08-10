Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,576,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,207,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

