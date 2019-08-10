Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 508,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,329,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.78% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 155,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 458,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109,118 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $252,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider J Scott Wolchko sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $277,668.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 389,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,476 shares of company stock worth $9,145,002. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $18.71. 650,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,284. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The company’s revenue was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

