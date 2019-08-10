Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,506,000 after buying an additional 96,335 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. OTR Global cut Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.11.

NYSE DPZ traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $247.83. 586,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,738. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.28 and a 52 week high of $305.34. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

