Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 252.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 94,355 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $54.01. 4,984,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.49. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

