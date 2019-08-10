Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,670 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.77.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 2,913,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,180. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

