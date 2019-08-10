Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,541,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 836.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 486,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 434,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,726 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 373,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 334,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Susan J. Helms bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $49,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack F. Harper bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $842,884. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXO. Johnson Rice lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Concho Resources stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.91. 1,917,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,201. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

