Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Releases Earnings Results

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

Nicholas Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 67,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $606,985.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 27,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $248,122.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 201,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,076. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

