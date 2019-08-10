Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Releases Earnings Results

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.
Nicholas Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
About Nicholas Financial
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
