Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Position Increased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Nextgen Healthcare makes up about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,397 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $15.58. 209,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $131.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.33 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $267,055.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $76,583.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,004 shares of company stock worth $364,819. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

