NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,134 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 245,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,416,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,803,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $636,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Duncan C. Macnaughton sold 9,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $935,021.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

