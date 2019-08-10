NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $67,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

