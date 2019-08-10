NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $55,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 92,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 112,143 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,068,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,305,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 282,992 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NML opened at $6.95 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.