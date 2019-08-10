NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $54,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennant Investors LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 42,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 206.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $8,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total value of $8,115,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total value of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,159,136. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.82.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $544.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.94. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.36 and a 52-week high of $555.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.