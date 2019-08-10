NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after buying an additional 208,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Snap by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 1,687.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 1,349,858 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $12,122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $8,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.10. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,780,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,073,311.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,958,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,952,548.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $95,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,628,552 shares of company stock worth $86,833,634.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

