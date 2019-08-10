NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 510.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

NYSE:A opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

