NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,352 Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Regenxbio by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 196,944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Regenxbio by 1,746.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 169,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Regenxbio by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 160,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 109,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $39.38 on Friday. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a current ratio of 14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGNX. TheStreet lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In related news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,400. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

