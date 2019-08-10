NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.24

NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market cap of $16.78 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.65.

About NexgenRx (CVE:NXG)

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

