Newton Trading 6% Higher This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last week, Newton has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $29.88 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00257490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.01220194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00019982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00091924 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

