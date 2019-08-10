Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Newgioco Group Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGI) dropped 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 5,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 56,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

About Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI)

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of online and offline leisure gaming services.

