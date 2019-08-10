Newell Brands’ (NWL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

NWL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 3,443,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,817,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newell Brands by 150.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,101,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,670,000 after buying an additional 3,068,565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Newell Brands by 430.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,756,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Newell Brands by 7,163.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,264,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 1,246,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Newell Brands by 298.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,543,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,782,000 after buying an additional 1,156,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

