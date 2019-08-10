New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Cut to “Neutral” at First Analysis

First Analysis downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.08.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. New Relic has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $113.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.04.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $371,017.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $4,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,950 shares of company stock worth $17,491,613 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 58.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 255.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.