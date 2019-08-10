New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300,484 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.60% of New Relic worth $131,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of New Relic by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in New Relic by 388.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in New Relic by 29.2% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -203.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $125.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.08.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $354,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $1,404,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

