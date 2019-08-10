New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut New Age Beverages from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.79.

New Age Beverages stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,877. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 396.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 402,432 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 194,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 602.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 19.8% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 626,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

