Neumark (NEU) Reaches Market Cap of $3.86 Million

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Neumark has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitBay, YoBit and HitBTC. Neumark has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $185.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neumark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00259372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.01254953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00020472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 65,235,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,548,761 tokens. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.