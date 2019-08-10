NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Cross Research lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered NetApp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetApp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,395,461.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,922.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in NetApp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,816,000 after purchasing an additional 332,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in NetApp by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 119,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 103,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NetApp by 6,974.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 251,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 247,956 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in NetApp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

