NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NeoGenomics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 172,451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in NeoGenomics by 332.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NeoGenomics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.44 and a beta of 0.96. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.81.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

