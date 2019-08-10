Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.3% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 52.7% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 1,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.4% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,807.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,923.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total transaction of $3,223,610.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $27,046,432 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 target price (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

