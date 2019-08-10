Nectar 24-Hour Volume Reaches $44.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. Nectar has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $44.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $32.15 and $50.98. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00028367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002689 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00145118 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 531.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003963 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003812 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037952 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

