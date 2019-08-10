nDEX (NDX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, nDEX has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. nDEX has a market capitalization of $23,906.00 and $246.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00260993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.01268565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

