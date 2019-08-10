NCS Multistage’s (NCSM) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NCS Multistage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.66.

Shares of NCSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 28,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.72. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.54.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 112.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other NCS Multistage news, CFO Ryan Hummer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,050 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 386,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 97,755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

