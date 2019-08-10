Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $6.33. Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 2,235,272 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.24.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

