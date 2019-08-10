Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Issues Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of NAVB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. 341,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,459. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder John K. Jr. Scott bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,113,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,808.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,011,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,490.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

