National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,653,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 640% from the previous session’s volume of 764,178 shares.The stock last traded at $31.80 and had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Vision in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Chris Beasley sold 25,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $674,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $273,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,657 shares of company stock worth $3,306,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

