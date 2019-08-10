National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Position Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 26,596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

