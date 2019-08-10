National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of National Fuel Gas have underperformed its industry in the past 12 months. National Fuel Gas’ second quarter performance was affected by fluctuation in natural gas prices. Weather variation in its service territories and strong competition in the natural gas industry are headwinds. The current debt level of the company is higher than the S&P 500 group’s average. However, National Fuel Gas’ systematic capital expenditure helped it to strengthen operation and production in the Appalachian region. Expansion of midstream operation by transporting and storing higher volume of natural gas is assisting the company to gather steam. New pipeline projects with a goal of modernizing gas transmission infrastructure and cost management will likely boost the company’s performance.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NFG traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.47. 911,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 118.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

