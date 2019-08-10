National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.14% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We’ve been saying for nearly a year now that the company has a competitive advantage in a region that is set to grow energy spending over the next few years which in most normal environments would yield a stock that has demonstrated some measure of capital appreciation. Unfortunately the shares have been relatively range-bound since we initiated on the company last year and the market yawned last week when NESR announced a gigantic $660M contract with Saudi Aramco that will span the next five years (plus a two-year option). While our fundamental outlook for the company is unchanged following today’s print, we’re going to frame the value potential inherent in our outer-year forecasts while trying to make sense of the depressed valuation multiples.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 231,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,981,000. FMR LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

