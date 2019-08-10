National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.53. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 4,686 shares trading hands.

NABZY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

