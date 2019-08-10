Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Natera from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Natera stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66. Natera has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $33.25.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 409.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,286,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,895,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $25,608.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,112.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,311 shares of company stock worth $132,287. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 87,750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Natera by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Natera by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

